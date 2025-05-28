Deutsche Aircraft has shown off its initial D328eco prototype, rolling out the twin-turboprop at its facility in Oberpfaffenhofen.

The airframe, designated TAC1, has been created by combining two Dornier 328 – mating the centre fuselage of one with the nose and empennage of the other.

“This milestone represents our transition from conceptual design to practical testing and industrialisation,” says Deutsche Aircraft co-chief Nico Neumann.

He adds that the 28 May roll-out marks an “important step” towards flight-testing, with entry into service scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The production version of the D328eco is intended to offer 40-seat capacity and modernised features including refined aerodynamics, updated avionics, and Pratt & Whitney PW127XT-S engines.

Deutsche Aircraft says the turboprop will build on the “proven legacy” of its predecessor, and offer a “future-ready platform” able to handle “challenging” runways, remote locations and extreme weather.

“It delivers enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, an elevated customer experience and lower emissions, while retaining the versatility and reliability that airlines, operators and passengers have trusted for over three decades,” it adds.

Chief operating officer Olaf Lawrenz says the roll-out reflects the company’s “commitment” to producing a next-generation regional aircraft which will meet the “evolving demands” of the sector.