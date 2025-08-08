Israel Aerospace Industries has carried out a loading trial for its converted Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter in which a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine was taken on board.

The engine – designed for the Boeing 787 – was taken through the freighter’s main-deck cargo door, and put into position with the Collins Aerospace cargo-loading system.

Capacity to transport large engines – the Trent 1000 has a fan diameter of 2.8m – is a strong selling-point for widebody freighters.

The trial demonstrates expanded airlift options for the converted jet, says IAI, and provides customers with an “innovative solution for transporting various engine types”, such as the GE Aerospace GE90 and Rolls-Royce Trent 700.

Chief executive Boaz Levy adds that the successful trial shows the 777-300ERF will offer an “outstanding airborne transportation solution”.

IAI first flew the 777-300ERSF, powered by GE90s, in March 2023. The twinjet has a payload capability of around 100t.