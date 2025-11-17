Russia’s United Aircraft has secured certification of the propeller developed for the Ilyushin Il-114-300 regional transport.

Federal aviation regulator Rosaviatsia granted approval for the Aerosila AV112-114 propeller on 14 November.

Some 80 certification flights were conducted with the six-blade composite propeller, which has a diameter of 3.9m (12.8ft).

The tests included resistance to foreign-object damage and extreme temperatures, as well as lighting strikes, and analysis of fatigue characteristics.

Deputy trade and industry minister Gennady Abramenkov says the certification “marks another important milestone in ensuring the country’s transport connectivity and the independence of domestic aviation from imports”.

Modernised to address the need for a robust, domestically-built regional airliner, the Il-114-300 is powered by two Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engines, which were certified towards the end of 2022.

Rosaviatsia chief Dmitry Yadrov says regional airlines – particularly in the north of Russia – “eagerly await” the twin-turboprop, and the propeller approval brings overall Il-114-300 certification closer.