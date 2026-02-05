ST Engineering has extended its engine MRO services with long-time customer Xiamen Airlines.

The multi-year agreement, signed at the Singapore air show, supports Xiamen’s CFM International Leap-1A engines with their first performance restoration shop visit. The engines power the carrier’s two A320neos and 17 A321neos.

Xiamen Airlines has been an ST Engineering customer for over 35 years, covering MRO services for engines including the CFM56-3 and CFM56-7B.

“This new agreement with Xiamen Airlines is a testament to their strong confidence in our engine MRO capabilities, built on a robust track record of reliable and high-quality maintenance we have provided to their engine fleets over the years,” says ST Engineering head of engine services Tay Eng Guan.