Airbus has revealed an order for 85 aircraft including 10 A350s and 75 A320neo-family jets in its latest backlog figures.

It has not identified the customer but the order, placed on 5 September, features five A350-1000s and five A350-900s.

The agreement also comprises 55 A321neos and 20 A320neos.

It contributed to a particularly strong activity period in September, with Airbus securing orders for 235 aircraft.

Lessor CDB Aviation ordered 80 single-aisle jets while the Philippines’ Cebu Pacific firmed 70.

Airbus delivered 50 jets during September including 41 from the A320neo family.

Over the first three-quarters of 2024 the airframer has taken net orders for 648 aircraft, and delivered a total of 497.