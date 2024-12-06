Airbus secured orders for 30 aircraft in November, including 15 A330-900s and five A350-900s, but it has identified none of the three customers involved.

The airframer lists the 20 widebodies in its latest backlog figures, along with an order for 10 A321neos.

These agreements accounted for Airbus’s entire order activity during the month.

Fourteen A220-300s originally destined for Russian lessor Ilyushin Finance have been removed from the backlog.

The aircraft had been part of a legacy order, originating more than a decade ago, and inherited by Airbus when it acquired the Bombardier CSeries programme in 2018.

Airbus also recorded cancellations for four A320neo-family jets.

The changes take Airbus’s net orders for the first 11 months of 2024 to 742 aircraft.

Airbus also delivered 643 aircraft over the period –including 84 during November – leaving it with more than 120 to hand over in December if it is to meet its full-year target of 770.