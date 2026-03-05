Lessor TrueNoord has entered its first Airbus agreement, with a sale-and-leaseback of three A220-300s to US carrier Breeze Airways.

The twinjets – powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines – have been delivered new from the assembly line.

TrueNoord adds that the “landmark” transaction also makes the A220 the largest aircraft type in its portfolio.

All three jets were handed over in February.

TrueNoord chief executive Anne-Bart Tieleman says the A220 “complements” the lessor’s orders for the Embraer E2 regional jet family.

“[It] highlights our appetite for new generation 100- to 150-seat class aircraft,” she adds.

Chief financial officer Paul Murphy says the A220 deliveries reflect a “disciplined approach to capital allocation” with assets that “support long-term financial resilience and operational efficiency for our partners”.