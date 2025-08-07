One of KLM cargo division Martinair’s Airbus A350 freighters has been dropped from the carrier’s backlog, in line with Air France-KLM Group’s plans to trim its commitment to the cargo jet.

Air France and Martinair each had orders for four A350Fs, but the group indicated earlier this year that it would cut the total from eight to six.

Martinair’s commitment has been amended to three aircraft according to Airbus’s latest backlog data. The airline intends to use them to replace Boeing 747s.

Overall firm orders for the A350F stand at 65. Airbus has secured agreements for 18 from three customers this year, but lost a launch order for seven from US lessor Air Lease.

Airbus recorded agreements from German leisure carrier Condor for four A330-900s in July, as well as three A321neos for an undisclosed customer.

These took Airbus’s gross order figure over 500 aircraft for the year so far.

Adjustments including the Martinair A350F and three fewer A220-300s for Macquarie Financial Holdings meant net orders increased slightly to 405.

Airbus achieved deliveries of 67 aircraft during July.

Total deliveries for the first seven months reached 373 – lower than last year’s 400, owing to the parking of single-aisle aircraft awaiting engines.