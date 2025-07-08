Boeing logged more positive momentum in June, accelerating 737 deliveries to a pace not achieved since late 2023 and padding its backlog with orders for another 116 aircraft.

The US airframer has been working to hike production and deliveries, and to rid itself of stored 737 Max inventory, as part of its planned recovery from a downturn over the preceding years.

Boeing made progress in June by delivering 60 aircraft, crucially including 42 737 Max aircraft – more of that type than in any month since December 2023, the company said on 8 July.

Other shipments last month included nine 787s, four 777 Freighters and five 767s.

Notably, June’s delivery total included eight aircraft handed over to customers in China, signalling an easing of trade tensions that had significantly curtailed Boeing’s deliveries of new jets to Chinese buyers in recent years.

Boeing also strengthened its backlog last month by securing orders for 116 aircraft, among them 54 737 Max, including 12 ordered by Alaska Airlines and 42 ordered by a customer or customers Boeing declines to identify.

Additionally, it also booked orders in June for 62 787s. Of those, airline holding company IAG signed up for 32 787s to be operated by subsidary British Airways, and an unnamed buyer or buyers ordered 30 of the widebody jets.

Reports in recent days cited an official with the Air Line Pilots Association, International saying that Alaska Airlines had ordered five more 787s, but FlightGlobal has been unable to confirm the veracity of the statement. Boeing deferred comment to Alaska, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Boeing’s momentum in June was tempered by Singapore Airlines’ cancellation during the month of orders for three 737 Max, and by the manufacturer shifting orders for 43 jets out of its backlog and into its “ASC-606” accounting bucket. That houses orders Boeing suspects will not close due to reasons that can include geopolitical roadblocks or the financial condition of buyers.

The June activity left Boeing with 5,953 aircraft in its backlog at the end of the month, up from 5,943 at the end of May.

In the first half of 2025, Boeing landed net orders (accounting for cancellations and ASC-606 adjustments) for 676 aircraft, up from 26 in the first six months of last year.

Boeing delivered 280 jets in the first half of the year, up from 175 in the same period of 2024.