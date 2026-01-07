Boeing has landed a major new order, with Alaska Airlines committing to acquire 105 737 Max 10s and five 787s, a deal the airline describes as the largest planned purchase in its history.

Disclosed on 7 January, the deal includes 110 firm orders for the Max 10, a type not yet certificated by the Federal Aviation Administration, plus 35 options.

Boeing expects to receive certification for the largest member of the Max familiy this year.

Alaska, which in 2024 acquired Hawaiian Airlines, says the incoming jets will be delivered through 2035. The Seattle-based carrier is a loyal Boeing customer.

“This fleet investment builds on the strong foundation Alaska has created to support steady, scalable and sustained growth… These planes will fuel our expansion to more destinations across the globe,” says Ben Minicucci, chief executive of Alaska Airlines parent Alaska Air Group.

“This order – representing the largest order in the airline’s history – secures critical delivery slots and extends the aircraft delivery stream through 2035,” Alaska adds.

The deal marks a major early 2026 win for Boeing, which last year ramped deliveries and secured more orders as it made progress recovering from several years of quality struggles.

Alaska, including its Hawaiian brand, now operates a mix of 324 Airbus and Boeing jets, including 18 A321neos, 34 A330s, 19 717s, five 787s, 154 737NGs and 94 737 Max, according to fleet data provider Cirium.

Alaska says the incoming 787s will likely be -10 variants.

“The five additional 787 widebody aircraft support the Alaska Accelerate strategic plan and will enable the airline to fly to at least 12 long-haul international destinations from Seattle by 2030,” the airline says.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Boeing, a Pacific Northwest neighbour and a company that stands as a symbol of American innovation and manufacturing.”

The deal brings Alaska’s total number of jets on order with Boeing to 245, the airframer says.

“This is a historic airplane order underwritten by Alaska Airlines’ record of strong performance and strategic expansion. All of us at Boeing are proud of Alaska’s success and are honoured they have placed their trust in our people and our 737 and 787 airplanes to help grow their airline,” says Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stephanie Pope.

Alaska received its first jet from Boeing – a 727 – 60 years ago, Boeing adds.