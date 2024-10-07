Russian operator Aeroflot Group is to create a single training entity which will supply pilots for all airlines within the company.

Aeroflot will select graduates and students from civil aviation education institutions as part of the project.

Along with the main Aeroflot operation – which carried 25 million passengers last year – the group includes Rossiya and Pobeda, which took the total to 47 million.

It states that crews will undergo training on Airbus A320-family and Boeing 737 jets, as well as Yakovlev Superjet 100s.

“A single human resource of young flight personnel will emerge, which will be distributed between the Aeroflot Group airlines depending on the crew needs for each carrier,” it adds.

Aeroflot previously provided initial training for up to 60 flight-school graduates per year. It says that, through the “large-scale” unification project, it will increase its training and flight detachment to 300.