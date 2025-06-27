Cargo operator Air Hong Kong has retired its last Airbus A300-600 freighter, capping off a seven-year fleet renewal process that now sees the carrier only operate A330 freighters.

The Cathay Pacific-owned carrier also took delivery of its 14th and final A330 freighter, taking its fleet to 10 A330-300 passenger-to-freighter converted aircraft (A330-300P2Fs) and four A330-200Fs.

The airline began its re-fleeting process in 2018, with the introduction of its first A330 freighter. The A330Fs offer more payload and a longer range, which Air Hong Kong says has allowed it to expand to new cities like Bahrain and Sydney.

The larger jets replace Air Hong Kong’s older A300-600Fs, which the airline began operating in 2004 on behalf of key customer DHL Express. Since then, the fleet has grown to 15 jets.

Air Hong Kong operating chief Clarence Tai says the A300F was a “stalwart” of the operator’s fleet.

“Its contribution to not only our business, but to the Hong Kong international aviation hub as a whole, has been considerable and we fondly bid farewell to this valued member of our fleet as we enter this exciting new chapter,” Tai adds.