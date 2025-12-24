The US Department of War’s most recent report on Chinese military capabilities highlights significant airpower advances.

The report, published annually, offers general updates about Chinese military aircraft capabilities, but little in the way of specifics.

It observes that China started testing a pair of “sixth-generation” aircraft in December 2024, a reference to the tailless jets tentatively designated the Chengdu J-36 and Shenyang J-50/XDS. The assessment contends that the two jets are in the nascent stages of development and could become operational by 2035.

“Once operational, a sixth-generation aircraft will likely be suitable for various combat missions, including air-to-air and air-to-surface missions, as well as guiding uncrewed aircraft in combat missions,” says the report.

The report also observes that the Xian KJ-3000 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft also conducted its maiden flight in 2024.

“The KJ-3000 will probably be the world’s first model to use digital radar and will be capable of anti-jamming, passive detection, and target identification,” says the Pentagon report.

While all modern active electronically scanned array radars are digitally controlled, the report’s vague “digital radar” wording suggests that the KJ-3000 could employ a more advanced, software-defined radar architecture. This might allow for digital beamforming, improved resistance to jamming and also enable concurrent surveillance and passive sensing.

In naval aviation, the report observes that China’s third aircraft carrier, CNS Fujian, has completed inaugural sea trials, while its first two carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, conducted dual-carrier operations for the first time.

The report also notes improvements in China’s unmanned air vehicle capabilities and assesses that the WZ-9 Divine Eagle UAV is “semi-operational” following a deployment to the South China Sea.

Beijing also continues to make progress with aircraft engines.

“Engine advancement will likely be gradual, as China steadily works to resolve various technological barriers that have historically delayed its advanced propulsion projects,” says the report.

In addition, the report references Chinese advances in the field of artificial intelligence. The 2024 Zhuhai air show underlined China’s ambition to use AI to control a range of UAVs, including loyal wingmen intended to accompany manned jets, such as the two-seat version of the J-20, which appears optimised for managing uncrewed aircraft operations.

Beijing is also positioning fighters for export, appealing to air forces priced out of Western stealth aircraft or constrained by political restrictions. While capability and integration remain open questions, China’s willingness to transfer technology and accept fewer end-use limits could make its fighters attractive to a narrow but growing market.