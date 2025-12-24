South Korea has laid out the funding and timeline for the development of a new indigenous fighter engine.

Seoul’s “Advanced Aviation Engine Development Project” will see an investment of W3.4 trillion ($3.4 billion) and run from 2027-2040, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The programme will result in an engine with military thrust of 16,000lb (71kN), and thrust of 24,000lb with afterburners. Previously, Seoul has indicated that the engine’s military thrust would be 15,000lb.

“This project will involve the development and production of a prototype of an advanced aircraft engine, conducting development and certification testing, and completing preparations for system-mounted flight tests,” says the DAPA.

“This will enable future flight tests on domestically produced fighter jets.”

Seoul has long promoted its intention to develop an indigenous fighter engine. Hanwha Aerospace, which produces foreign fighter engines under licence, will play a key role in the engine, which will power the future Block 3 variant of the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter.

South Korea recently established an inter-ministerial body to coordinate the engine’s development, and to ensure that efforts are not unnecessarily replicated across the government and industry.

The Block 1 and Block 2 variants of the KF-21 will be powered by the GE Aerospace F414, which is produced locally by Hanwha.