Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has unveiled several new destinations, hours after the disclosure that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is suspending services.

Etihad is opening seven new routes, most of which are to cities on the Wizz Air network from the United Arab Emirates capital.

They include Almaty, Baku, Bucharest, Tashkent, Yerevan, Medina and Tbilisi.

Etihad says the expansion will take place from March next year, although the Medina route will start this November.

It states that the routes are intended to bring ”more point-to-point traffic directly to Abu Dhabi”.

Wizz Air is withdrawing from its Abu Dhabi venture from September, citing operational and geopolitical issues, and will focus instead on its European activity.