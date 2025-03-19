Japan Airlines has placed orders for 17 more Boeing 737 Max 8s, as it outlines its fleet renewal plans in preparation for long-term growth.

The orders, announced 19 March, add to JAL’s existing commitments for 21 737 Max, which it ordered in March 2023.

The first of the new 737 Max aircraft are expected to be delivered from fiscal year 2026, which begins April 2026. They will replace the airline’s 737-800s, which primarily serve domestic routes. Airline Business data shows the JAL to have a fleet of over 60 -800s in service.

The fresh orders take the airline group’s aircraft commitments to nearly 90 aircraft.

At the 2024 Farnborough air show, JAL signed for 11 Airbus A321neos, which will replace its 767s on domestic flights, as well as 20 additional A350-900s, which will be introduced on international operations.

At the same show, JAL also ordered 10 more 787-9s, with deliveries expected to commence from 2028.

Some of its -9s will go to medium-haul, low-cost operator Zipair, which is currently an operator of the smaller -8 variant. JAL and Zipair currently operate more than 50 787s.