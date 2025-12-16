Kenya Airways’ chief executive, Allan Kilavuka, is to step down from his position, after a six-year term at the African carrier.

The airline has commenced the process of identifying a successor.

Kenya Airways has named chief operating officer George Kamal to the post of acting chief, effective 16 December.

Kamal has held operations positions at Middle Eastern carriers Air Arabia and Iraqi Airways.

Kilavuka is taking leave ahead of the expiry of his contract.

The airline credits him with steering the company “with commitment and resilience” through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He subsequently oversaw growth in revenues, passenger numbers, and freight volumes, reaffirming the airline’s sustainability and competitiveness,” it adds.

Kenya Airways generated a full-year profit for 2024, although it posted a loss in the first half of this year.

It has been undergoing a turnaround programme and seeking a strategic investor – an ambition to which it remains committed, the company states.