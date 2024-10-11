Taiwanese regional operator Mandarin Airlines has placed a firm order for a sole ATR 72-600, boosting its outstanding commitments for the type to four.

The China Airlines unit will take delivery of the aircraft in early 2026, says ATR. The latest order comes on the back of a six-aircraft commitment Mandarin Airlines signed at the 2023 Paris air show.

ATR says three of the initial six aircraft has been delivered, with the remaining three to be delivered in the third and fourth quarter of 2025.

Mandarin Airlines currently has a fleet of 12 ATR 72s. It deploys the ATR 72 on domestic flights from its hub at Taipei’s Songshan airport to Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu.

Kao Shing-hwang, who is the chairman of Mandarin Airlines, says: “The addition of this new ATR 72-600 underscores our confidence in ATR as the preferred platform to serve the island’s domestic markets responsibly.”