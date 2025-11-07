Turkish Airlines has selected GE Aerospace GEnx engines to power a new batch of Boeing 787s the company has chosen to purchase.

The carrier had been in negotiations with GE and Rolls-Royce after disclosing its decision to purchase 50 firm and 25 optioned 787s.

Turkish has split the firm part of the agreement between the 787-9 – of which it will take 35 – and the larger 787-10.

The airline says “negotiations have been concluded” over the acquisition of engines, spare engines, and maintenance services.

It states that “an agreement has been reached” with GE Aerospace, which already supplies the GEnx for a number of the carrier’s 787s.

Turkish Airlines says deliveries of the additional 787s are scheduled to take place from 2029 to 2034.