Virgin Australia has inked a new codeshare partnership with regional operator Link Airways, in a move that will see its regional network significantly grow.

Under the partnership, Virgin Australia will add its code to 17 regional routes operated by Link Airways from Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

These routes include Brisbane-Coffs Harbour, Brisbane-Tamworth, and covers cities currently not served by other regional operators, such as Inverell in New South Wales.

Virgin Australia adds that the codeshare agreement, which also covers frequent flyer benefits, will see its regional presence increase by about 45%.

Link Airways chief Andrew Major says the codeshare will “provide significant additional travel opportunities to passengers Australia-wide, particularly those in regional areas”.

He adds: “Benefits will include better connectivity and more choice for regional customers thanks to Virgin Australia’s expansive route network.”

Alistair Hartley, Virgin Australia’s chief strategy and transformation officer, says: “Today’s announcement in partnership with Link Airways underscores our commitment to delivering great value, flexibility and choice to Australians, and boosting connections for customers living in regional Australia.”

According to Cirium fleets data, Link Airways has an in-service fleet of 19 aircraft, including 11 Saab 340B turboprops.