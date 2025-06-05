The US Air Force (USAF) has expanded the range of low-cost QUICKSINK anti-ship munitions, with the inclusion of a new 226kg (500lb) variant.

The latest version of QUICKSINK was deployed by a Northrop Grumman B-2 bomber in a test at the Eglin AFB Gulf Test Range, according to the USAF’s Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

“QUICKSINK offers an affordable, game-changing solution to rapidly and efficiently sink maritime targets,” says Colonel Dan Lehoski, commander of the USAF’s 53rd Wing.

“AFRL’s 500-pound QUICKSINK variant adds options for the warfighter and enhances operational flexibility.”

The USAF did not state the type of target engaged. The service had previously tested a 907kg variant of the weapon during the 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise. And in August 2024 a B-2 also used a QUICKSINK weapon to sink a retired roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessel near Eglin AFB.

Commercial ro-ro vessels are likely to feature prominently should China attempt to conquer neighbouring Taiwan through an amphibious assault. Beijing has undertaken a massive naval build-up in recent years but will still rely on commercial vessels to transport troops, supplies, and vehicles across the Taiwan Strait.

QUICKSINK offers a relatively cheap and effective way to engage such targets. This will free US and allied forces to allocate small numbers of expensive weapons such as the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile to strike Chinese warships.

QUICKSINK now sees a guidiance kit mounted on two common US military bombs: the 907kg Mk84 and the 226kg Mk82.

The AFRL has said that the goal of QUICKSINK is to replicate the ship-killing capability of the US Navy’s MK-48 torpedo in a cheaper and more-flexible air-delivered platform.

The low-observable B-2 would be well-suited for stand-off strikes in contested airspace against Chinese vessels attempting to cross the Taiwan Strait in a war.

The B-2 can carry up to 16 907kg or 80 226kg bombs.