The failure of a single component in the hydraulic system led to a landing gear collapse in a US Air Force Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit bomber in 2022.

The incident occurred at Whiteman Air Force Base on the afternoon of 10 December 2022, after the aircraft returned from a routine sortie, according to a U.S. Air Force Accident Investigation Board (AIB) report.

As the aircraft (90-0041) approached runway 01 at Whiteman, the crew attempted to extend the landing gear. This triggered both a primary and backup hydraulic system caution, indicating a fluid leak.

The nose and left main landing gear extended fully, but the crew had to perform an emergency extension to lower the right main gear. All three landing gears indicated “down and locked.”

Upon touchdown, however, the left main landing gear collapsed. The crew escaped safely, but a ruptured fuel tank ignited, causing a fire that severely damaged the aircraft.

The AIB found that a failed CryoFit coupling—a high-pressure fitting used to join titanium hydraulic lines—caused a rapid loss of hydraulic pressure. This not only prevented normal deployment of the right main gear but also compromised the mechanical locking of the left gear. Although it indicated as locked, the left gear lacked internal support and failed under load.

Damage was estimated at over $300 million, and the aircraft was ultimately written off.

The accident marked the second loss of a B-2 bomber. The first occurred in February 2008 at Andersen AFB in Guam, when a faulty sensor led to incorrect airspeed data and a stall on takeoff. Both crew members ejected safely.

The two crashes have reduced the Air Force’s B-2 fleet to 18 operational aircraft, with a 19th airframe used for testing.