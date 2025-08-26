Portugal’s first Embraer A-29N Super Tucano light attack aircraft have departed from Brazil.

The aircraft took off from Embraer’s facility in Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil en route to Portugal, where MRO firm OGMA will update them for NATO operational requirements, says Embraer.

Embraer did not state the number of aircraft headed to OGMA, but says that they are part of Portugal’s order for 12 Super Tucanos, which was signed in December 2024.

In July, Embraer announced that it has launched a flight-test campaign with the first Portuguese A-29N.

The $210 (€200) million Portugal deal was the first sale of Embraer’s NATO-standard Super Tucano, which the Brazilian airframer unveiled in 2023. The A-29N includes NATO-required features such as single-pilot operation and a tactical data link.

The sale also marked Embraer’s first Super Tucano sale in Europe.

Embraer positions the single-engined turboprop as a reconnaissance platform and trainer for joint terminal attack controller and defensive missions. The aircraft can also carry precision-guided air-to-ground munitions for a light attack role.