Thales Visionix has won a contract to supply Scorpion helmet mounted display (HMD) retrofit kits for Lockheed Martin F-16s of the US Air Force.

The contract was awarded by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to support US Air Force F-16 HMD modernisation, according to Thales.

Thales Visionix is a unit of Thales Defense & Security.

“The Scorpion HMD kits provide a modern digital platform allowing for enhanced pilot situational awareness with full colour symbology and a single display for both day and night operations,” says Thales Visionix.

“The Scorpion HMD kits will replace the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) and allow the USAF a common Scorpion HMD solution across Air Force, Air National Guard and USAF Reserve F-16s.”

In a statement to FlightGlobal, Thales indicates that the contract award is valued at $6.7 million, and that initial kits will be delivered to the USAF in late 2025, covering newer versions of the F-16 in USAF service, specifically Block 40/50 jets.

“This contact is the first of several anticipated delivery orders,” adds Thales. “The contract arrangement also allows a procurement option for any F-16 NATO partner to modernise with Scorpion kit capability with similarly configured aircraft.”

Several other combat aircraft and helicopters use Scorpion. The system can be personalised by pilots and allows easy access to key information without looking down into the cockpit.