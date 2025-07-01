The US government has cleared the possible sale of $510 million in munition guidance kits to Israel.

The potential package includes 3,845 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for the BLU-109 bomb, and 3,280 JDAM guidance kits for the Mk82 bomb, says the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The 907kg (2,000lb) BLU-109 is designed to destroy hardened targets such as bunkers, while the 227kg Mk82 is used against infantry positions, radar installations, infrastructure, and other surface targets.

The approval comes in the wake of Israel’s “Lion Rising” air campaign against Iran aimed at disrupting Tehran’s nuclear programme and military leadership.

US Air Force Northrop Grumman B-2 stealth bombers also stepped in at the final stage of the campaign. The stealth type was used to strike deeply buried Iranian nuclear sites using GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator munitions.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel’s borders, vital infrastructure, and population centres. This proposed sale will increase the interoperability with US forces and conveys US commitment to Israel’s security and armed forces modernisation. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

In March, the US government cleared the sale of over $2 billion worth of bombs to Israel, covering nearly 36,000 weapons.