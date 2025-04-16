American Airlines is joining the trend of equipping aircraft with free wi-fi – though only for members of its loyalty programme – through a partnership with AT&T.

The Fort Worth-based airline says that it will start offering complimentary wi-fi on more than 2 million American flights annually starting in January 2026.

The service will be available on all American aircraft equipped with Viasat and Intelsat satellite connectivity, accounting for some 90% of its nearly 1,000-strong fleet.

It is also “on pace” to outfit its nearly 500 regional jets with high-speed wi-fi before January.

”To prepare for the launch, American conducted a limited-time complimentary wi-fi test on select routes, allowing the airline to gauge the strength of its service, which surpassed performance expectations,” American says.

In-flight connectivity will be available exclusively for members of American’s AAdvantage loyalty programme, and on more aircraft than “any other domestic carrier”, the carrier says.

“We’ve been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed wi-fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers,” says Heather Garboden, American’s chief customer officer.

United Airlines is currently rolling out Starlink-enabled wi-fi on its regional fleet, with plans to equip its narrowbody and widebody jets.

Last year, Alaska Air Group member Hawaiian Airlines started offering Starlink wi-fi on its Airbus aircraft.