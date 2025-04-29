Indian investigators state that the crew of an ATR 72-600 experienced “unusual” vibrations and felt the aircraft sink on final approach, just before it landed short of the runway at Bhubaneswar last October.

The Alliance Air aircraft (VT-RKF) had been inbound from Rourkela, some 240km to the north of Bhubaneswar, but was instructed to hold for adverse weather as well as traffic congestion.

After being advised of heavy rain and visibility down to 800m, the crew was cleared to continue an ILS approach to runway 14.

The aircraft, having subsequently been cleared to land, encountered heavy rain near the minimums although the approach lights were visible.

According to preliminary findings from the Indian aircraft accident investigation bureau, the crew asked for the lighting intensity to be increased, and this was “promptly done”.

But as the ATR neared the threshold, the crew “felt the aircraft sink and experienced unusual vibrations inside the cockpit”, says the inquiry.

It lost height and struck a Category I approach light structure, before touching down 43.5m (143ft) short of the runway and carving through four Category II lights.

Inspection of the aircraft revealed perforations and fractures of the underside fuselage skin and left inboard flap, as well as other panels, and substantial damage to the left landing-gear door, along with ripped-out electrical harnesses and sensor cables.

Neither of the two engines or their propellers was damaged.

None of the 43 passengers and four crew members was injured during the occurrence, last 8 October, but the inquiry says debris on the runway was reported and resulted in the take-off clearance for a Boeing 737-800 being cancelled.

Investigators have yet to draw conclusions on the reason for the loss of height and short touchdown. Meteorological data from the airport at the time of the landing shows heavy rain and 150m visibility, with a crosswind from the right.