All those on board an Embraer ERJ-145 carrying a government delegation to Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo have escaped after a landing accident which destroyed the regional jet.

The aircraft, with a delegation from the ministry of mines, had been arriving at around 11:00 local time on 17 November.

According to the ministry the aircraft had been chartered to transport minister of mines Louis Watum Kabamba and associates to Lualaba province, following a fatal accident at the Kalando mine on 15 November.

It states that the minister had travelled there to condole with those affected, assess the extent of losses and agree measures to support the local authorities.

The ministry says the aircraft was involved in an accident “during the landing phase” but adds that the minister and his “entire delegation on board the aircraft” are safe.

Video images circulating on social media, purporting to show the scene of the occurrence, indicate that the jet came to rest off the runway, on its fuselage underside, with the aft fuselage and engines on fire.

The images capture several occupants evacuating the jet. There is no formal confirmation of the operator or airframe identity, although the white fuselage carries indications that it is from the fleet of Angolan operator Airjet.

According to the ministry, the emergency services mobilised to provide assistance to the passengers.

“It should be emphasised that this air incident in no way affects the determination of…the minister, who has already begun technical meetings with the relevant authorities regarding the mission to Kalando and the necessary measures to support the affected communities,” it adds.