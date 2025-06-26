Investigators probing the runway excursion which destroyed an Air Panama Fokker 50 at Colon have recommended installing precision-approach lights and adding aiming-point runway markings in order to assist crews following a glidepath.

The aircraft, inbound to Bocas del Toro from Panama City on 16 May, touched down on the 1,500m (4,920ft) runway 27.

Weather conditions had delayed the 55min flight’s departure by 3h. Upon contacting the tower at Bocas del Toro, the crew was informed of moderate rain, calm winds and a wet runway.

The airport has a VOR navigation aid, but it was inoperative at the time.

According to preliminary findings from Panama’s air accident investigation office, the crew advised the tower that they would continue to 10nm distance, but return to Panama City if an approach was not possible.

After reaching the 10nm point the captain opted to continue to the waypoint KOMDI.

Cumulonimbus activity was present in the vicinity, but the tower controller made visual contact with the turboprop at about 4nm. The crew informed that they had the airport in sight, and was cleared to land.

After the aircraft touched down it started to skid, with marks from the left- and right-hand main landing-gear evident 502m from the threshold. It travelled a further 218m – exiting the right side of the runway – before coming to rest in a swamp.

The Fokker 50 (HP-1899PST) suffered substantial damage. Its landing-gear collapsed, and its right wing and engine broke away, impacting the empennage and causing it to separate.

While one of the pilots sustained an arm fracture, the other 34 occupants escaped with only minor injuries.

The investigation office has yet to reach conclusions about the accident.

Initial recommendations refer to improving lighting and runway markings for guidance, but also mention reinforcing pilots’ awareness about medication, given that cockpit-voice recorder information indicated one of the crew had been taking flu-prevention medicine.