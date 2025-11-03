Jim Currier, chief executive of Honeywell’s aerospace division, will remain in charge of that business after it is spun out into a standalone company next year.

Honeywell disclosed the decision on 3 November, adding that Craig Arnold, former CEO of power management company Eaton, will be board chair of Honeywell Aerospace after it is divested.

“Jim and Craig bring extensive leadership experience and complementary industry expertise across aerospace and industrial operations that make them the ideal fit to lead Honeywell Aerospace in this new chapter,” says Honeywell chief Vimal Kapur.

Honeywell is now in the midst of breaking itself into three businesses, having executed the first of two divestments last week when it spun off its advanced materials business.

It plans to complete the restructuring in 2026 by turning its aerospace business – now called Honeywell Aerospace Technologies – into a standalone publicly-traded firm called Honeywell Aerospace.

Until 3 November, who would lead that company remained unconfirmed.

Currier has been CEO of Honeywell’s aerospace business since August 2023 and previously held several positions in that business, including vice-president of North American airlines, president of aftermarket services for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, and president of electronic solutions.

“As a Honeywell veteran, Jim’s unmatched knowledge of our aerospace and defence business, our global customer base and our vast supply chain make him exceptionally well-suited to drive Honeywell Aerospace’s accelerated growth while unlocking further scale and efficiency,” adds Kapur.

Eaton has a substantial aerospace business, generating $3.7 billion in 2024 sales. Its former CEO Arnold previously worked at General Electric, including in that company’s lighting, plastics and appliances businesses.

“Today’s announcement of these top appointments paves the way for a smooth transition as Honeywell Aerospace prepares for its 2026 spin,” Honeywell says.

Story corrected on 3 November to note that Arnold is the former CEO of Eaton.