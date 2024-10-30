The Weather Company
Weather may be in our name but that’s not the whole story. What started as an idea in a basement studio, has grown into one of the world’s most trusted brands and the world’s most accurate forecaster1—distinctions we don’t take for granted and work tirelessly to uphold. And as our world continues to evolve, so do we. In fact, we’re just getting started.
In today’s rapidly changing world, there is no shortage of challenges to solve. Weather is becoming more erratic, consumer behavior and expectations are shifting, and businesses are trying to survive amidst unprecedented social and economic unrest. It’s a good thing we have a history of running towards problems.
Since our inception nearly five decades ago, The Weather Company has combined human, meteorological expertise with trusted technology to drive progress. And while we must continue to innovate to keep pace, our mission has never wavered.
- Paid content
The essential role of weather data in aviation operations
In today’s fast-paced aviation industry, weather data isn’t just another box to tick — it’s a critical component of operational success. Yet, many of the data providers for airlines think of weather as a commodity. If you’re wondering whether your current weather data is the best it can be and truly serving your needs, it may be time to take a closer look.