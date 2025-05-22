2Excel Group has been awarded a follow-on contract by OSRL to deliver continued aerial oil spill response services, with the UK company to replace a pair of aged Boeing 727s with modified 737-800s.

Announced on 22 May, the 20-year deal will see the adapted narrowbodies available for use from 2028 in the global wide area oil spill dispersant role.

2Excel has provided two modified 727s – the final examples of the trijet to have been produced – since 2016. Those aircraft are equipped with the company’s Tersus system, which is capable of precisely spraying up to 6,800kg (15,000lb) of dispersant.

Under the terms of that 10-year deal, it says it “has repeatedly demonstrated its value over a wide range of OSRL-led exercises and spill responses across three continents”.

An enhanced Tersus II system will be used on the 737s, which 2Excel says will employ “improved components for a longer life and enhanced performance”. Its aircraft also will boast a flight in known icing capability.

The future assets “will be hangered, available to deploy worldwide at six hours’ notice”, it adds.

“Combined with our dedicated and highly skilled aircrews, 2Excel stands ready with OSRL to tackle oil spills anywhere in the world if called upon,” says Andy Offer, the airframe-provider’s director.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with 2Excel,” says OSRL chief executive Vania De Stefani. “We will be able to offer an enhanced capability along with an efficient response service to ensure we can support our members effectively, anytime, anywhere.

“The new aircraft will help align with our sustainability goals, with reduced fuel burn and carbon emissions,” De Stefani adds.