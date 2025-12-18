US-based aviation services company AAR is expanding its engineering capabilities with the acquisition of North Carolina firm Aircraft Reconfig Technologies.

Aircraft Reconfig Technologies specialises in refitting and reconfiguring passenger cabins, and counts American Airlines, LATAM, Iberia, Swiss and All Nippon Airways among its customers.

Its products include galleys, crew rest, lavatories, partitions, communications and other features.

AAR says it has reached a “definitive agreement” to purchase the Greensboro company – through a $35 million all-cash transaction – from ZIM Aircraft Cabin Solutions.

It expects to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter of its current fiscal year, which ends in May 2026.

“This acquisition will elevate AAR’s engineering and in-house certification services to drive proprietary solutions as part of our broader MRO offering,” says AAR chief executive John Holmes.

He states that mergers are an “important element” of the company’s expansion strategy.

Senior vice-president of repair and engineering Tom Hoferer adds that the deal will provide “incremental engineering capabilities”, including design for complex modification work and greater in-house certification, which will extend AAR’s accessible market.