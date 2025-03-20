Former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Billy Nolen had added another role to his existing responsibilities for Archer Aviation having been appointed by ZeroAvia as its senior strategy and regulatory advisor.

US-headquartered ZeroAvia says Nolen will work with its team to “expedite the push towards certification of both its 600kW electric propulsion system and its full hydrogen-electric powertrains.”

ZeroAvia is seeking initial FAA certification for its electric motor – certification basis for the engine was agreed in February – and is working with the UK Civil Aviation Authority to certify its ZA600 hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.

Since leaving the post of FAA acting administrator in 2023, Nolen has served as Archer’s chief regulatory affairs officer.

ZeroAvia says Nolen will continue in this role, “splitting his time” between the two companies.