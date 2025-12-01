Air Atlanta Icelandic is to operate a converted Boeing 777-300ER freighter on behalf of cargo company Hungary Airlines.

The twinjet – converted by Israel Aerospace Industries as a 777-300ERSF – is being supplied to Hong Kong-based lessor Fly Meta.

Fly Meta emerged as a customer for the 777-300ERSF in early 2023 when Irish lessor AerCap disclosed that it would provide four of the cargo jets to the company.

AerCap is a partner of IAI on the freighter conversion programme. It states that it delivered the first 777-300ERSF to Fly Meta on 21 November.

While Fly Meta had originally been set to receive four of the aircraft, AerCap indicates that it will supply three – with the second and third set to arrive respectively in the second and fourth quarters of 2026.

Fly Meta already operates converted 747-400 freighter aircraft, and has been considering acquisition of converted Airbus A330-300 freighters.

Chief Helen Chen says the 777-300ERSF is a “major step forward” for the lessor’s widebody freighter strategy.

“This aircraft will significantly strengthen our cargo corridor and further expand our ability to serve global e-commerce, express and speciality cargo markets,” she adds.

The 777s will be operated under a crew, maintenance and insurance by Air Atlanta Icelandic, flying on behalf of Hungary Airlines.

Hungary Airlines was established as an air freight carrier in 2021 although the company has undergone a number of name changes.