Birmingham airport’s operator is trying to encourage the launch of a nonstop transatlantic connection next year, offering tailored financial support to a willing carrier.

While Birmingham is the UK’s second-largest city, after London, and has offered long-haul links to India as well as various holiday destinations, it has no nonstop US connections.

The operator says connectivity with US cities “remains completely underserved”, with passengers having to fly via other airports, such as Dublin.

It is seeking to attract an airline prepared to open a New York route, through a “multi-year” financial package which will involve investing “several million dollars” to secure daily scheduled flights from summer 2027.

“The offer will also include marketing support and operational incentives as the new route establishes itself,” it adds.

It believes there is strong business demand for such a connection, pointing out that the West Midlands region has automotive and aerospace activities.

US carriers including United Airlines and American Airlines had previously operated New York connections – to Newark and JFK – using Boeing 757s, but withdrew about a decade ago.

Birmingham airport chief Nick Barton says discussions with carriers have “reassured” the operator that restoration of US service is a case of “not if, but when”.

“Now is the time to turn those conversations into a critical connection as the demand and business case is proven,” he adds.

Birmingham is due to host the Invictus Games – a sporting event for wounded or injured service personnel – in July 2027, and the airport operator believes this will provide an additional incentive for a transatlantic link.