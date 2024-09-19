China Development Bank’s (CDB) financial leasing arm has disclosed it will be ordering 50 Boeing 737 Max 8s, marking its second major aircraft order in a week.

The new aircraft will be delivered between 2028 and 2031, says CDB Aviation Lease Finance in a filing on 19 September. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

However, the lessor states that the order is “in line with the company’s strategies…to optimise fleet structure and increase the proportion of next-generation aircraft with advanced technologies, high fuel efficiency and wide market penetration”.

The company currently manages a fleet of 34 737 Max 8s, with commitments for another 36, according to its website.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance on 12 September placed an order for 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, which are slated for delivery between 2030 and 2032.

It did not identify specific variants of the aircraft family covered by the purchase, nor indicate any engine selection.