Malaysia’s government has disclosed that the search for a missing Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER will resume at the end of this year.

The ministry of transport states that US specialist Ocean Infinity has “confirmed” it will “recommence seabed search operations” on 30 December.

This latest effort will last a total of 55 days, although it will be “conducted intermittently”, the ministry says.

“The search will be carried out in targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft,” it adds.

Malaysia’s government reached a service agreement with Ocean Infinity in March this year, covering the terms of the search work. The government says it “remains steadfast” in its bid to “find answers”.

The aircraft had been operating flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on 8 March 2014.

Its disappearance, after an apparent deviation from its course that lasted several hours, remains officially unexplained.

Evidence based on short satellite communication data has indicated that the aircraft came down in the Indian Ocean west of Australia.

Quantities of debris from the twinjet have washed up on African coastlines but the location of the wreckage site has never been determined despite extensive deep-sea hunts.