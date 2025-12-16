Lufthansa Group has unveiled the two assembled vintage aircraft – a Lockheed L-1649A Starliner and Junker Ju 52 – being displayed to mark the German operator’s centenary next year.

The aircraft will be the centerpiece of a conference and visitor facility near Frankfurt airport.

Opening of the facility, construction of which started last year, will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the founding of Deutsche Luft Hansa in 1926.

Lufthansa commenced services with the four-engined L-1649A – branded as the ‘Super Star’ in the carrier’s colours – in 1957.

Featuring a premium cabin in its interior configuration, it primarily operated transatlantic flights from Hamburg to New York.

The Ju 52 had joined the Lufthansa fleet 25 years earlier, in 1932, and the type accounted for around half of its aircraft at the time.

Lufthansa retained the displayed airframe, a 1936 model, for pleasure flights before opting to retire it in 2019.

Both will be part of the ‘Lufthansa Group Hangar One’ facility. Lufthansa says visitors will be able to “explore numerous exhibits from Lufthansa’s corporate history, some of which will be on public display for the first time”.