Russian operator Aeroflot Group has carried out initial repairs to Airbus A320 engines at its newly-certified maintenance division AeroTrustTechnics.

The company completed overhaul work on three CFM International CFM56 engines for the twinjets in December.

Aeroflot Group disclosed that it had secured FAP-145 certification in mid-October for the Moscow Sheremetyevo-based maintenance division, expanding its capabilities to repair CFM56 engines for older variants of both the A320 and Boeing 737.

“This will allow the company to quickly and efficiently perform engine repairs in-house,” it says, adding that it able to work on high-pressure and low-pressure compressor and turbine modules.

Aeroflot Group has 110 A320-family and 93 737 jets.

It says the work on the three CFM56s included refurbishment of the high-pressure compressor rotor and stator.

“Upon completion, the company issued its first component airworthiness certificates,” it adds.

“The repair of the first engines at Aeroflot’s own technical base marked an important next step in achieving import independence and developing expertise in aircraft engine maintenance and repair.”

Aeroflot chief Sergei Aleksandrovsky had told Russian television last year that the company was planning to establish a large aircraft engine repair centre at Sheremetyevo – to be fully operational in 2028 – which would carry out up to 70 overhauls annually on various engine types including the domestically-built Aviadvigatel PD-14 and PD-8.

Federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia’s airworthiness department head Sergei Osipov says over 70 companies have been approved by the authority under FAP-145.

“Russian engineers and technicians are developing their competencies in this field, while the technical centres’ facilities are also strengthening,” he says.

“This means that, despite unprecedented sanctions pressure from outside, Russian air transport, including in the area of aircraft maintenance, is becoming increasingly independent of external factors.”