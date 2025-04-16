Russia’s upper parliamentary house has approved a law which would expand new leasing agreements to the international market.

The country’s Air Code was revised last year to enable carriers to wet-lease aircraft from domestic operators.

But a further change, discussed during a meeting of the Federation Council, extends this to leasing aircraft and crew for international air transport.

“The federal law will help expand the aircraft fleet for international air transportation, reduce costs for domestic carriers, and protect the rights and interests of passengers,” says Andrei Shokhin, of the Council’s economic policy committee.

It also establishes requirements for lease agreements between an operator and a foreign enterprise acting as lessee or lessor.

Aeroflot has already taken advantage of the changes allowing domestic wet-lease, and its chief recently signalled that it would explore international leasing options.