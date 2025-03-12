This week brought much news from the helicopter arena as that sector gathered in Dallas for the Verticon trade show.

Notably, Robinson Helicopter launched the eight-seat R88, its first new model in almost 15 years, and Airbus Helicopters revealed its H140, a light-twin sitting between its H135 and H145.

Also, Leonardo Helicopters and the FAA have now started Type Inspection Authorization flights of the AW609 tiltrotor, and the company has resumed AW09 test flights. Sikorsky has meanwhile revealed its Phase IV gearbox for the S-92.

Additionally, electric propulsion specialist Magnix revealed plans to begin delivering its first electric motors for helicopters in 2026.

Amid those developments, aerospace companies are adjusting to new tariffs imposed by President Trump and to retaliatory measures implemented by other governments. Stock prices declined amid investor uncertainty.

Aerospace firms widely decline to comment about the tariffs, with sources saying executives see little upside to voicing opinions.

Amid that backdrop, Boeing still seems to be progressing toward recovery, having in February maintained a relatively quick pace of aircraft deliveries.

Meanwhile, Leonardo says it is holding advanced discussions with an unnamed partner (reported to be Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund) to revive its struggling aerostructures business.

And Embraer this week said it wants to significantly expand its presence in Poland by signing additional suppliers and possibly establishing both a new E190 freighter conversion line and KC-390 assembly site there.

Also this week, the US transportation secretary revealed a plan costing “tens of billions of dollars” to modernise air traffic control. That news came after the NTSB chair accused the FAA for failing over years to address the risk of collisions at the location where a US Army helicopter and a PSA Airlines CRJ700 collided in January, killing 67 people.