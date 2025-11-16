Boeing has confirmed the receipt of US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) clearance to begin the third phase of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) certification testing on its developmental 777-9.

Stephanie Pope, chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, speaking on 16 November ahead of the Dubai air show – where it has a 777-9 test aircraft in the flying display – said the airframer will now start “doing that certification for score” later this week.

She says Boeing has already “flown significant elements of that flight test on our own” as a derisking exercise. TIA3 focuses on the aircraft’s avionics and systems.

Boeing recently announced another delay to the 777-9’s schedule, pushing back first delivery until 2027 at the earliest.

Acknowledging that the company is “very, very disappointed on the recent reset”, she maintains that its customers – including the Gulf’s big three carriers - “still believe in the airplane – they want the airplane”.

“Our goal is to be transparent with our customers and walk them through every detail of where we are in the cert’ – we have been doing that and we will continue to do that,” Pope adds.

Meanwhile, the company continues to make progress with the required changes to the engine anti-ice system that has held up certification of the 737 Max 7 and Max 10.

Pope says the “technical solution is now designed” and the airframer is working with the FAA to agree the certification plan. Approval for both variants is “on track for 2026, she adds.