Mammoth Freighters is tracking to complete its first passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion of a Boeing 777-300ER before year-end.

Launch customer AviaAm Leasing says the first 777-300ERMF is “entering the final stages” of its conversion into a cargo-hauling widebody.

Tadas Goberis, AviaAm’s chief executive, says the incoming twinjet will mark a ”significant milestone in our company’s growth”.

“We plan to convert several additional aircraft of this model in the near future.”

Capable of carrying nearly 400 passengers in a two-class layout, the cargo-converted variant of the 777-300ER can move some 98,000kg (216,053lb), with range exceeding 5,000nm (9,260km).

Goberis says the incoming freighter will “enable logistics companies to expand their capacity”, including on transatlantic routes.

Cyprus-based AviaAm was announced in 2022 as the launch customer for the world’s first 777-300ERMF, with the lessor ordering six units. Conversion work began the following year.

AviaAM initially planned to take delivery of the widebody jet last year, but work has progressed slower than envisioned.

The lessor is part of aerospace services firm Avia Solutions Group, also based in Cyprus. AviaAm’s fleet includes Airbus A319s, A320s and A321s, MHIRJ CRJ200s and 737-300s, 737-800s, 747-400Fs and 777-300ERs, according to its website.

Earlier this year, Mammoth disclosed first flight of its 777-2000LRMF and named Qatar Airways cargo as the type’s launch customer.