Air Senegal is committing to acquire nine Boeing 737 Max jets, which would be its largest fleet purchase if firmed.

The airline’s chief, Tidiane Ndiaye, says the provisional agreement is part of a strategy to support expansion of its network from Dakar.

Air Senegal plans to open new services in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, says Boeing, which unveiled the agreement at the Dubai air show.

“The 737 Max will also enable Air Senegal to serve secondary European cities, allowing flyers to save time bypassing major hubs,” it adds.

No proposed delivery date for the jets – which would be powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines – has been given.