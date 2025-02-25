All Nippon Airways will be the first Japanese operator of Embraer’s E2 family aircraft – following an order for up to 20 E190 E2s – as it announced commitments for up to 77 aircraft.

The total value of the orders, comprising a mix of widebody and narrowbody aircraft from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer, stands at around Y2.16 trillion ($14 billion) at list prices, according to a stock exchange filing by ANA parent ANA Holdings. The deliveries will start from fiscal year 2028, which starts on 1 April 2028, through 2033.

ANA Holdings chief Koji Shibata says the order represents a “catalyst for improving the profitability of domestic flights and the expansion of international flights which is an area of future growth of our airline business”.

The first E2 is expected to be delivered in fiscal year 2028 and will be deployed on ANA-operated domestic routes. The order, which comprises 15 firm and another five options, will make ANA the latest Asia-Pacific operator of the E190 E2, after airlines such as Singapore-based Scoot and Virgin Australia.

ANA says the E2s will bridge demand between its 737s, which seat about 166 passengers, and its de Havilland Dash-8s with about 74 seats.

Separately, ANA also placed fresh orders for 18 Boeing 787-9s, and converted options for another five -9s, for international operations.

The order is “in anticipation of strong Asia-North America demand and the re-expansion of Narita International Airport”, says ANA, which is looking to grow its international capacity by 1.5 times by fiscal year 2030.

The latest commitment is on top of existing orders for the 787 programme, of which the airline is the largest operator.

However, the airline has selected GE Aviation’s GEnx as its powerplant of choice for the 18 new aircraft, a departure from the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines that power its existing fleet of 787-8s and -9s.

ANA also firmed up options for 10 737 Max 8s and placed a fresh order for eight more 737s, with options for a further four.

Low-cost unit Peach, meanwhile, will become Japan’s first operator of the Airbus A321XLR, after it signed for three examples. The airline, which also announced firm orders for 10 CFM International Leap-1A-powered A321neos, will take delivery of its first A321XLR in fiscal year 2028.

Peach has made international expansion a key focus in its near-term strategy, and most recently launched direct flights between Osaka and Singapore – the longest route in its network.

“With this aircraft order, ANA Group will promote both the expansion of its international operations and the optimisation of supply and demand for domestic flights. We will strive to enhance corporate value by maintaining safety as the foundation of management, improving quality and service from the customer’s perspective, and enhance profitability while being conscious of the capital cost to meet the expectations of our shareholders,” states ANA.