Argentinean low-cost operator Flybondi is to acquire up to 35 single-aisle aircraft, a mix of Airbus A220s and Boeing 737 Max jets.

The carrier states that it plans to order 15 A220-300s and 10 737 Max 10s, with options for another five of each model.

Initial deliveries of the A220s will commence in 2027 and run to 2029. Flybondi claims it will become the first operator of the type in Latin America.

The 737 Max 10s will also start arriving in 2027, it adds, with deliveries completed in 2030.

Flybondi has 14 Boeing 737-800s, with a single-class layout, and it also wet-leases an Airbus A320.

Chief executive Mauricio Sana says the fleet expansion is a “natural step” in its route network development.

“We aim to incorporate a balanced mix of aircraft from both manufacturers,” he says. “We have the strong commitment and support of our new American investor.”

Miami-based COC Global Enterprise values the investment at $1.7 billion.

Chief executive Leonardo Scatturice says the agreement “reaffirms our commitment to the region’s growth”.

“This decision strengthens its operational capacity, drives the creation of thousands of jobs, and improves connectivity between countries and cities,” he adds.

Flybondi, which commenced operations in Argentina in 2018, has newly unveiled a network expansion of 10 routes for the summer 2025-26 season which will give it 22 domestic and 10 international routes.

It will wet-lease 10 narrowbody aircraft for the season, stationing seven in Buenos Aires and three in Cordoba.

With the broader fleet expansion, the carrier says it will be able to extend its presence in important Latin American and Caribbean markets and hike seat capacity on both domestic and international routes.