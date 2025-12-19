Privately-owned Uzbek carrier Qanot Sharq has received an Airbus A321XLR, one of a batch to be delivered to the airline.

The carrier had reached an agreement with US lessor Air Lease earlier this year to take five A321neos – comprising two LR and three XLR models.

But the lessor states that it will supply four XLRs to Qanot Sharq, which is based in Tashkent.

“This aircraft’s exceptional range and efficiency will open new non-stop routes from Uzbekistan, expand our international network, and allow us to offer our customers greater comfort,” says Qanot Sharq owner Nosir Abdugafarov.

Airbus says the first twinjet, MSN12531, with the registration UK32112, is powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines.

It is configured with a 190-seat layout in two classes, featuring 16 business-class and 174 economy-class seats.

Airbus says Qanot Sharq becomes the first operator of the long-range A321XLR in Central Asia and the former Soviet republics.

Qanot Sharq’s fleet includes two A321LRs, two A320s, and three A330-200s.