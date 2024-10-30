Finnair has pushed back its long-term target for achieving carbon neutrality, fixing the timeline at 2050 rather than its previous ambition of 2045.

The carrier disclosed the shift as it revealed that short-term plans to decarbonise its operations had secured validation, with formal acceptance of a science-based target to reduce unit emissions over 10 years.

Finnair chief executive Turkka Kuusisto, speaking as the airline unveiled third-quarter financial results on 29 October, said the decision followed a review of its carbon-neutrality strategy.

The carrier states that its previous 2045 target was set in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption to its long-haul network caused by the Ukrainian conflict.

Finnair points out that the revision will nevertheless “align” the carrier with the broader “united objective” of the air transport industry to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Kuusisto highlights the acceptance, by the Science Based Targets initiative, of the airline’s short-term plan to reduce unit emissions by about one-third over the 10 years to 2033.

This would equate to an absolute emissions reduction of around 13%.

Finnair submitted its commitments to the Science Based Targets initiative, setting out the schedule and scope of its plans, in the first quarter of this year.

The SBTi requires airlines to decarbonise their own operations, rather than using carbon credits or emissions trading.

Finnair aims to cut direct emissions from its flights – setting a target to cut unit emissions by 34.5% over the course of 2023-33.

The 2023 base has been chosen to reflect “normal” circumstances, the carrier says, following the disruption of air transport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finnair’s strategy centres on modernising its aircraft, improving operational efficiency and increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel “beyond regulatory requirements”.

Sustainable aviation fuel use will account for over half of the emissions reduction that Finnair is pursuing, but Kuusisto cautions that “rapid progress” in this market is necessary to support decarbonisation efforts.

“Progress towards achieving the target will not be linear,” he says. “There are still challenges regarding the availability and affordability of [sustainable fuel], the most important tool in our toolkit over the next 10 years.”