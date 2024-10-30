Finnair has shown off a cabin revamp on its Embraer 190s, which the Nordic carrier uses for regional European services.

The airline states that the initial aircraft (OH-LKH) has returned to service, operated by partner carrier Nordic Regional Airlines.

While retaining the E190’s 100-passenger configuration the upgrade features new seats in both business class – spanning rows one to nine – and economy, as well as LED lighting.

Seven of its 12 aircraft will undergo refurbishment over the winter 2024-25 season with the rest completed by spring 2026.

Finnair says the seats are lighter and, in combination with a different carpet material, contribute to a 150kg weight saving on each jet.

“Our aim was to create a harmonious, fresh and inviting travel environment for our customers, with dark blue and grey colours and a hint of wooden laminate – colours our customers now associate with Finnair,” says head of in-flight customer experience Eerika Enne.

Work on the initial twinjet has been carried out at Exeter in the UK.